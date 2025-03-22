Madison Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 373,870 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 373,870 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 0.1 %

ITUB stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.0527 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.27.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

