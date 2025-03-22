Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,254 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $2,602,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,083,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,189,000 after buying an additional 352,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

