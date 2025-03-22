Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 25,070 Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $871.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.59. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Napco Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

