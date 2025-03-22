Magnetar Financial LLC Has $690,000 Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $7,702,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 195,693 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 1,426.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 190,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 855.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 183,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 164,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $6,240,000.

YETI opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

