Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 263.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 195.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 81.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $2,715.96 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,365.00 and a 1 year high of $3,412.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,612.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

