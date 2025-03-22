Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 28.6% increase from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MINN stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.05. 411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

About Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

