Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.18 and traded as high as C$25.01. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$24.99, with a volume of 93,921 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.08.
Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 0.3 %
Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.76%.
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Leaf Foods
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.