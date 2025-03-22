MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MARA were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MARA by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,963 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MARA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 231,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MARA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MARA alerts:

MARA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MARA stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 5.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARA

Insider Transactions at MARA

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.