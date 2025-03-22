Marietta Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,291,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $520.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $543.36 and a 200 day moving average of $538.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

