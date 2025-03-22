Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 234.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 453.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,438,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373,412 shares in the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 416.1% during the fourth quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,610,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,303 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 402.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,981,000 after buying an additional 1,977,419 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 418.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 695,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 648,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.48. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

