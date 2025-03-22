Marietta Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $191.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $158.10 and a twelve month high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.46 and its 200 day moving average is $208.85.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

