Marietta Investment Partners LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ferrari by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,770,000 after acquiring an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 1,226.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after acquiring an additional 122,690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ferrari by 83.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 231,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after acquiring an additional 105,390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Ferrari by 89.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,621,000 after acquiring an additional 104,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $43,801,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

Shares of RACE opened at $436.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.22. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $399.27 and a 52 week high of $509.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $3.1265 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

