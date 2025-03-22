Marvell Technology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

