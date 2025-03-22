Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,988.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $1,707,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at $28,779,020.89. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $5,970,728.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,652.76. This trade represents a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,766 shares of company stock worth $73,779,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.9 %

NET opened at $118.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -540.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.