Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,143 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CQP. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $68.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 325.95%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.77%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.