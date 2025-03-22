Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,220 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $9,359,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

