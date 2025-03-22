Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 674 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after acquiring an additional 804,963 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,018,000 after acquiring an additional 226,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after acquiring an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IQVIA by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,026,000 after buying an additional 44,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $254.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.