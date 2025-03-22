MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Shares Up 36.3% – Should You Buy?

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 36.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 36,519,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 8,630,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £980,605.00, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78.

About MAST Energy Developments

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

