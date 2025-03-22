MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CFO Sells $22,066.02 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas J. Swirsky sold 6,939 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $22,066.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,558.98. The trade was a 5.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MXCT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on MaxCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 115,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

