MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 322.33 ($4.16) and traded as low as GBX 242 ($3.12). MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 243.10 ($3.14), with a volume of 9,254 shares traded.

MaxCyte Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a current ratio of 9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 320.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 306.95.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte is a leading cell-engineering company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research. MaxCyte brings best-in-class technology paired with ongoing support designed to facilitate complex engineering of a wide variety of cells and payloads, with the aim of advancing new treatment options for patients.

