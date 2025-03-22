Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Stock Price Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Megastar Development Corp. (CVE:MDV – Get Free Report) were up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 43,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Megastar Development Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.61 million and a PE ratio of -15.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.
Megastar Development Company Profile
Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops base and gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.
