Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $13.97. Mesoblast shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 13,626 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 86,566.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

