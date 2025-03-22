Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells $826,520.64 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $826,520.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,401.84. This trade represents a 13.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Metropolitan Bank Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MCB opened at $55.18 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $619.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.17.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.39. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
