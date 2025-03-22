Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Stock Price Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.68. 22,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 566,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Metsera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTSR

Metsera Price Performance

About Metsera

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metsera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.