Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.43. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 1,116 shares traded.
Meyer Burger Technology Trading Down 5.0 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.
Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile
Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The company operates through Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies segments. It offers the products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. In addition, the company provides balcony power plants and solar roof tiles.
