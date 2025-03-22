Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.47-1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of 8.60-9.0, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.470-1.670 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.63.

Micron Technology Trading Down 8.0 %

MU opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Micron Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

