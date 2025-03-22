Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $94.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

