Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – March 19th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, American Airlines Group, Rigetti Computing, and Hims & Hers Health are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically ranging between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies often strike a balance between the growth potential found in small-cap stocks and the stability offered by large-cap stocks, making them an attractive option for investors seeking moderate risk and reward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.38. 54,593,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,330,530. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. 74,619,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,616,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.12.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. 47,948,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,415,850. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ RGTI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,161,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,204,443. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,312,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,558,976. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.

