Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $608,000 in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,748,000 after acquiring an additional 665,844 shares in the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,178,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,122,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000. Finally, SageOak Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DFGX opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

