Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $608,000 in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,748,000 after acquiring an additional 665,844 shares in the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,178,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,122,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000. Finally, SageOak Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ DFGX opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $54.48.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.