Millstone Evans Group LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.20.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

