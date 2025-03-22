Millstone Evans Group LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,586,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.2 %

KVUE stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

