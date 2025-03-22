Millstone Evans Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

