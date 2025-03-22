Millstone Evans Group LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Millstone Evans Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 689.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 282.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $537.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.14.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

