Millstone Evans Group LLC Takes $3.11 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Millstone Evans Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,184,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,316,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IMCV stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.12 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29. The stock has a market cap of $650.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.