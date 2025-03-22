Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $408.20 and traded as high as $413.04. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $404.93, with a volume of 13,458 shares trading hands.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 42.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

