Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 302.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after buying an additional 813,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,899,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 202.3% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,441,000 after purchasing an additional 344,114 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $990.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total value of $5,265,980.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at $13,859,135.73. This trade represents a 27.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 2.0 %

EQIX stock opened at $834.59 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $903.56 and its 200-day moving average is $908.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.42%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

