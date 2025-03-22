Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 6,238 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,886,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $440.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $460.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

