MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496,749 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in MongoDB by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $192.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.13 and a 1 year high of $387.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,706.91. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,139 shares of company stock worth $11,328,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

