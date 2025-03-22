Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Monro were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the third quarter valued at about $830,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the third quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monro in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,899,000.

MNRO stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $515.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

