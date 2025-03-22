Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Stock Performance

MOV stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.96. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOV. StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

