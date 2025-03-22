Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSSC. TD Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 target price on Napco Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $23.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $871.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.59. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 768,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1,221.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 638,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 589,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,075,000 after purchasing an additional 494,988 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,427,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 216,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

