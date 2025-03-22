Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Natera by 205.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,493,000 after buying an additional 1,883,481 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,482,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,194,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,747,000 after acquiring an additional 143,825 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 25.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,340,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in Natera by 27.4% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,140,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,734,000 after buying an additional 245,505 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total transaction of $149,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,143,963.28. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 792 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total value of $115,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,869 shares in the company, valued at $10,495,748.76. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,466 shares of company stock worth $49,047,655 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA opened at $151.15 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.12.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

