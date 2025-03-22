National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Plans Dividend of $0.80

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7975 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $82.61 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark lowered National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

