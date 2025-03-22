Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 10,692 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Repligen by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 85,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $140.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.32. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $200.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

