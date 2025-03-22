Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 537 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 111,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 70,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 148,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion stock opened at $130.32 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.51 and a 12 month high of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.48. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

