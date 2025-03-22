Natixis Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ChampionX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

