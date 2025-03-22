Natixis Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 678.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,696.56. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total value of $3,566,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,164.36. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,255 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,521 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $312.99 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $221.53 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.99.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

