Natixis Advisors LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 151.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 8,633.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 242.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $105.77 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.98 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

