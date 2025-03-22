Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 894.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

