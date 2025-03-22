Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 5,904 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

NYSE:DB opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.23. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

